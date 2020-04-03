April 03, 2020 News » Regional

BC Ferries to halt all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo 

60-day suspension of service between West Vancouver and Vancouver Island comes into effect April 4

By
click to enlarge BC Ferries announced Friday it is temporarily suspending all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo for 60 days. file photo North Shore News
  • BC Ferries announced Friday it is temporarily suspending all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo for 60 days. file photo North Shore News

BC Ferries has announced it is suspending all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo effective Saturday, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The halting of all sailings between the West Vancouver ferry terminal and Vancouver Island is being put in place for 60 days.

According to the ferry service, the route is being halted because it carries much less commercial traffic than the other two routes connecting Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island. “Commercial traffic is the priority right now to move essential goods to Vancouver Island,” according to the ferry corporation.

The move will be re-evaluated “based on demand,” the corporation wrote in a press statement.

B.C. Ferries has also announced it is cutting sailings on many of its routes. Traffic on ferries is down 80 per cent across all routes, according to the ferry corporation.

Capacity on the ferries will be reduced by approximately half of what it was at this time last year.

Among the changes announced Friday, the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route will run with just four departures from each terminal a day.

The Tsawwassen to Duke Point route will also operate with four departures open to the public from each terminal daily. That route will also operate with four cargo-only departures from each terminal Monday through Friday. Those sailings will be reserved for the movement of commercial goods and essential service workers only.

The Langdale ferry that runs from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal will continue to operate with six sailings from each terminal daily instead of the current seven. The last sailing of the day from each terminal will be cancelled.

The ferry schedule between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island is not being affected.

Elsewhere on the south coast, changes are expected soon on Gulf Islands routes.

The Coastal Ferry Services Contract with the province has been amended to permit these service reductions, according to the ferry corporation.

The cuts to service will result in temporary layoffs for hundreds of ferry workers, according to the corporation.

Customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be automatically refunded.

For more information go to the BC Ferries website.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Jane Seyd / North Shore News

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 3, 2020

Tilston named Alpine Canada men's head coach

Tilston named Alpine Canada men's head coach

Armstrong set to take over at WMSC More.

Opinion

April 2, 2020

Nature is still our greatest ally

Nature is still our greatest ally

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Music & Words

Music & Words

@ Whistler Public Library
This drop-in program is for kids two to four years and it focuses on early... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation