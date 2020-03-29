March 29, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. food banks receive $3 million in emergency funding 

Food Banks BC will assess the needs and requirements of food banks to determine the amount and timing of the distribution.

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO - Whistler Food Bank
  • File photo
  • Whistler Food Bank

The B.C. government announced more funding on Sunday, March 29 to help food banks across the province.

A $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program is being distributed to Food Banks British Columbia.

"Food Banks British Columbia will distribute the money among food banks province-wide to support their immediate needs to buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs," said a news release. "Food Banks BC was selected to distribute the funding because of its expertise in management of food distribution."

Food Banks BC will assess the needs and requirements of food banks to determine the amount and timing of the distribution. Funds will be distributed quickly and equitably to food banks across all regions of the province.

The Food Bank of Greater Vancouver, based in Burnaby, said it needs volunteers and online donations to help it during this crisis. Many of the events that fundraise for the organization are being cancelled according to Cynthia Boulter, chief operating officer for the food bank.

"Food insecure people can't afford to hoard," she said. "So maybe don't hoard, maybe buy what you need and then think about making a donation to help those organizations that are helping people that are not as well off as you."

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Chris Campbell / Burnaby Now

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 26, 2020

Keep your distance, &#10;save some lives

Keep your distance, save some lives

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Saturdays, 9:30 p.m.

Ladies' Night

Ladies' Night

@ Moe Joe's
It's Whistler's No. 1 stop for stag and stagette parties. DJ Turtle and friends mix... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation