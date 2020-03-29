B.C. food banks receive $3 million in emergency funding 

The B.C. government announced more funding on Sunday, March 29 to help food banks across the province.

A $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program is being distributed to Food Banks British Columbia.

"Food Banks British Columbia will distribute the money among food banks province-wide to support their immediate needs to buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs," said a news release. "Food Banks BC was selected to distribute the funding because of its expertise in management of food distribution."

Food Banks BC will assess the needs and requirements of food banks to determine the amount and timing of the distribution. Funds will be distributed quickly and equitably to food banks across all regions of the province.

The Food Bank of Greater Vancouver, based in Burnaby, said it needs volunteers and online donations to help it during this crisis. Many of the events that fundraise for the organization are being cancelled according to Cynthia Boulter, chief operating officer for the food bank.

"Food insecure people can't afford to hoard," she said. "So maybe don't hoard, maybe buy what you need and then think about making a donation to help those organizations that are helping people that are not as well off as you."

