March 29, 2020

B.C. government suspends legal action limitations periods 

Order applies for as long as state of emergency continues

By
Legal limitation periods to start B.C. court proceedings have been suspended, and statutory decision-makers have given discretion to waive, suspend or extend time periods related to their powers, provincial government said Friday.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made the order at the request of the Attorney General David Eby.

The aim is to protect public health and to recognize British Columbians involved in legal or administrative proceedings may be unable to take steps required by legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

What it means is that any mandatory time periods for starting a legal action under family or civil law in the provincial court, Supreme Court or Court of Appeal are now on hold.

The order applies during the current state of emergency, including any extension of the state of emergency. Farnworth declared a state of emergency March 18.

Statutory decision makers include such organizations as tribunals, boards, agencies or commission.

