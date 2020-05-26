May 26, 2020 News » Whistler

B.C. grads celebrated with virtual graduation 

Tune in to WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 on May 26 at 10 a.m.

By
click to enlarge B.C.'s graduates are being celebrated virtually on May 26. - Photo: PEXELS.COM
  • B.C.'s graduates are being celebrated virtually on May 26. Photo: PEXELS.COM

Some B.C. singers, athletes, and performers have come together to celebrate the province's 61,000 Grade 12 students.

WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. It will feature valedictorian addresses, performances, and "heartfelt surprises to celebrate students and educators who have been making a difference throughout the school year and who continue to step up to support their communities during COVID-19," according to a release.

The ceremony is part of a week-long "virtual road trip" that's made stops in the prairies, Ontario, Quebec and on the East Coast. The final stop will be a living room party airing on CTV on Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.

"Throughout this pandemic, our B.C. graduates have found new and innovative ways to make positive change in their communities, all while showing tremendous resilience, determination and patience," says Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. "I'm so proud of B.C. grads. This may not be the way they envisioned marking this important occasion, but if ever there was a class that deserves a star-studded celebration like this, it's the class of 2020."

Tune in to see hosts Tyrone Edwards, Liz Trinnear, and Chloe Wilde from CTV's ETALK as well as appearances by Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah McLachlan, and more.

Watch here or here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 24, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

Sipping sherry in a triangle and watching the horses dance More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation