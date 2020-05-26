B.C. grads celebrated with virtual graduation 

Some B.C. singers, athletes, and performers have come together to celebrate the province's 61,000 Grade 12 students.

WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. It will feature valedictorian addresses, performances, and "heartfelt surprises to celebrate students and educators who have been making a difference throughout the school year and who continue to step up to support their communities during COVID-19," according to a release.

The ceremony is part of a week-long "virtual road trip" that's made stops in the prairies, Ontario, Quebec and on the East Coast. The final stop will be a living room party airing on CTV on Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.

"Throughout this pandemic, our B.C. graduates have found new and innovative ways to make positive change in their communities, all while showing tremendous resilience, determination and patience," says Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. "I'm so proud of B.C. grads. This may not be the way they envisioned marking this important occasion, but if ever there was a class that deserves a star-studded celebration like this, it's the class of 2020."

Tune in to see hosts Tyrone Edwards, Liz Trinnear, and Chloe Wilde from CTV's ETALK as well as appearances by Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah McLachlan, and more.

Watch here or here.