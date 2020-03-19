B.C. has 40 new cases, one new death from COVID-19 

THERE ARE 40 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one more death.

Today's news brings the provincial total to 271 cases and eight fatalities.

The one new death is yet another resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where all of B.C.'s COVID-19 fatalities have occurred.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s top medical health official, said Thursday there are now 17 cases in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

Eight of the cases in intensive care are in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) area, with one in Fraser Health (FH).

The majority of the confirmed virus cases in B.C. are in the VCH region (152), with 81 in FH, 22 on Vancouver Island, 12 in the Interior and four in Northern Health.

Henry said the number of patients that have fully recovered is still only five, but that many more are on the cusp of being declared clear of the disease.

On the continued plea to get British Columbians to practice social distancing, Henry said, "Everyone needs to take these actions now to protect ourselves and our communities."

"The importance cannot be minimized. And it's heartening to see people making an effort."

Asked about several businesses - not just bars and restaurants - which appear to be unaware of, or ignoring, the order to practice social distancing or shut down, Henry called on them all to take the warning.

And given the example of a hair salon, where staff and customers need to be close, Henry said the order is "black and white."

"It doesn't allow for exceptions. There are some areas (of business) that are a challenge...but I call on business owners to do their bit to stop the transmission of the disease."

Asked why some bars and restaurants seem to be open while others are closed, Henry said it depends on the licence they have.

"If they have a liquor primary licence (they should be closed), but some pubs have a restaurant licence. It depends on their ability to keep a distance (between people).

"Were taking the approach to advise people, but we have been talking to police about enforcement.

"I would appeal to businesses to do the right thing. If you can't keep the distance, close for the protection of your family and the community."

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 801 cases of the potentially deadly virus in Canada, causing 10 deaths.

Globally, there are 244,427 reported cases of the virus in 177 countries, causing 10,009 deaths. More than 87,000 cases have fully recovered.

Most of the initial deaths were in China, where the virus started late last year, but it has since spread rapidly to the rest of Asia and Europe, with South Korea, Italy and Iran being hit the hardest.

