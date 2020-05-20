May 20, 2020 News » Whistler

B.C. K-12 education virtual town hall taking place tonight 

Minister of Education Rob Fleming and others will answer questions at 7:15 p.m.

Questions about what B.C.’s restart plan means for your child and their education?

B.C.’s Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Stephanie Higginson, president of British Columbia School Trustees Association and Dr. Trevor Corneil, vice president population health and chief medical health officer for Interior Health Authority will be on hand to answer questions about K-12 education moving forward during a virtual town hall, set to take place tonight, Wednesday May 20, at 7:15 p.m.

The session will be hosted by Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North and Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The virtual town hall is part of a wider initiative from the provincial government to keep British Columbians safe and informed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

It’s one of many in new series of virtual townhalls on BC's Restart Plan. The series began on Friday, May 8, with Premier John Horgan and Minister of Finance Carole James.

Go here for more information: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/covid-19-townhalls

