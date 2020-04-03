April 03, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. landlords seeing up to 50% of tenants not paying rent 

The issue threatens the savings and livelihoods of people who rent out properties and are not at present eligible for any kind of government relief

By
click to enlarge BIV file photo
  • BIV file photo

As workers grapple with layoffs and reduced income, many Canadians have begun calling on governments to outright cancel rent and mortgage payments.

Nearly 775,000 individuals have signed a petition calling on the federal government to do just that. Others have urged hard-hit Canadians to keep their rent this month.

"There is a movement right now in the City of Vancouver-on Facebook and Twitter and social media-where there's this call of unity to band together and not pay rent," said Goodman Commercial Inc. principal Mark Goodman.

"There's a naivety out there that's not being properly addressed," he explained. "There is a domino effect. We are all connected, and this call to action for tenants not to pay is going to have devastating consequences, not just for housing providers, but for entire communities."

Goodman Commercial recently surveyed a dozen multi-family property owners of varying sizes, from small family-owned operations to large institutional investors. The firm's data found that between one per cent and 50 per cent of those landlords' tenants didn't pay their rent this month.

One medium-sized landlord surveyed by the firm saw 35 per cent to 45 per cent of its tenants not pay rent. "They're hooped," said Goodman, noting that the situation threatens the livelihoods, savings and retirements of people who rent out properties.

Goodman believes that the B.C. government's promise, that no tenant in B.C. would face eviction during the COVID-19 crisis, has been interpreted by some as a licence to not pay rent. The province has clarified that tenants are still required to pay their rent. At the same time, the province has also banned evictions, with some exceptions.

"People don't understand how bad it is in the industry right now," said Goodman, who added that it's not inconceivable that banks begin to foreclose on properties that can't cover their costs.

Last week, the province approved a $500 renters' supplement and other measures to support residents facing financial challenges. There have been multiple calls from businesses, industry and organizations that would like to see Victoria extend support to landlords.

When it comes to commercial properties, the Surrey Board of Trade would like the B.C. government to pay 60 per cent of small businesses' rent up to $6,000 per month from April to June, in exchange for commercial landlords waiving the first $10,000 of commercial rent owed.

For residential tenants in arrears, Goodman would like to see the province to top-up their payments to help keep landlords whole.

To date, the B.C. and federal governments have not announced any kind of support measure for landlords facing a decline in revenue due to tenants not paying rent.

Goodman principal Cynthia Jagger will discuss Goodman Commercial's findings in greater detail in a panel discussion hosted by the Urban Development Institute, April 3.

To read the original story go here

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Hayley Woodin/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 3, 2020

Whistler swimmer wraps up 'roller-coaster' season

Whistler swimmer wraps up 'roller-coaster' season

Kranjc finishes third year at Western University More.

Opinion

April 2, 2020

Nature is still our greatest ally

Nature is still our greatest ally

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Parent Infant Drop-In

Parent Infant Drop-In

@ Whistler Public Library
An opportunity to develop a supportive social network with other parents of young babies. Speakers... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation