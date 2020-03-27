B.C. Liquor Stores to close on Sundays due to COVID-19 

While rumours circulated that B.C. Liquor Stores would close doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch clarified that it will only curtail shopping hours.

Now, the branch states that all BC Liquor Stores will close on Sundays, commencing this Sunday, March 29.

The province-wide measure has been introduced to support and protect staff.

"This measure is in addition to the reduced store hours that came into effect March 19, opening at 11 a.m. and closing no later than 7 p.m., in order to support and protect our staff," wrote Zanocco, manager of corporate communications with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch.

In addition to reduced shopping hours, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch reported that it is installing barriers in all BC Liquor Stores to protect employees and customers.

"These plexiglass shields [at checkouts] are being installed first at high traffic stores and those on the North Shore, and will be installed at the remaining stores over the coming weeks," said Zanocco.

B.C. Liquor Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and no stores will be open on Sundays.

To read original story go here