BC Liquor Stores will mercifully remain open to support your pandemic drinking 

Don't worry, Whistler: Your pandemic-fuelled day-drinking can continue as planned.

In a rare and much-needed bit of good news, the province announced Friday that all government liquor stores will remain open to thirsty British Columbians for the foreseeable future.

BC Liquor Stores across the province have adjusted hours, however, to allow staff to spend additional time cleaning and stocking shelves and to minimize risk to both employees and customers.

In Whistler, all three BC Liquor Stores will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sundays, when they will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as usual.

The number of customers allowed in store may be limited when required to follow the appropriate social-distancing guidelines.

In a release, the government assured “there is no shortage of beer, wine and spirits in B.C.,” but an increase in sales “has led to challenges in keeping shelves properly stocked.” The adjusted hours are intended to give employees a chance to restock products at a time when stores are dealing with staff shortages.

An employee from the BC Liquor Store in Creekside said there is no chance of running out of product anytime soon.

“Not at all,” he said. “We’re here. We’re ready for you.”

As the situation continues to evolve, the province said it would explore “additional temporary measures to support the hospitality industry. New opportunities will be communicated with the public as they become available.”