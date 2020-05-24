B.C. Ministry of Education offers free coding workshops for kids 

The B.C. Ministry of Education is partnering with Canada Learning Code to offer live workshops for students to learn how to code starting Monday.

Workshops are being offered for kids ages nine and up with topics ranging from creating websites, online games, generative art and more.

New workshops will be added every week through the ministry's Keep Learning BC website.

"Students need program that will lead to 21st-century careers," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in B.C. in a media statement.

"With new access to live, weekly workshops from across the country through Canada Learning Code, B.C. students can expand their coding education, while learning from experts through real-time programs designed for specific age groups that will help engage young minds."

In addition, Canada Learning Code will be hosting a virtual coding conference for students this summer.

Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code, said the online classes are a collaborative and interactive way of learning how to code.

"At each workshop, there is a team of instructors to help youth discover the power of technology to solve problems and become builders – not just consumers of technology," said Sariffodeen.

Meanwhile, the Keep Learning BC website will include various resources and guides on how parents can talk to their children about COVID-19 as well as other mental health resources to manage stress or anxiety.

For more information, visit openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning/

This article originally appeared here.