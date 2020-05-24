May 24, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. Ministry of Education offers free coding workshops for kids 

By
click to enlarge Kids will have access to free online coding workshops starting Monday. Photo: GETTY Images
  • Kids will have access to free online coding workshops starting Monday. Photo: GETTY Images

The B.C. Ministry of Education is partnering with Canada Learning Code to offer live workshops for students to learn how to code starting Monday.

Workshops are being offered for kids ages nine and up with topics ranging from creating websites, online games, generative art and more.

New workshops will be added every week through the ministry's Keep Learning BC website.

"Students need program that will lead to 21st-century careers," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in B.C. in a media statement.

"With new access to live, weekly workshops from across the country through Canada Learning Code, B.C. students can expand their coding education, while learning from experts through real-time programs designed for specific age groups that will help engage young minds."

In addition, Canada Learning Code will be hosting a virtual coding conference for students this summer.

Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code, said the online classes are a collaborative and interactive way of learning how to code.

"At each workshop, there is a team of instructors to help youth discover the power of technology to solve problems and become builders – not just consumers of technology," said Sariffodeen.

Meanwhile, the Keep Learning BC website will include various resources and guides on how parents can talk to their children about COVID-19 as well as other mental health resources to manage stress or anxiety.

For more information, visit openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning/

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Valerie Leung / Richmond News

Features & Images

May 23, 2020

Dirt Designations

Dirt Designations

Part 1: The stories behind Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 24, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

Sipping sherry in a triangle and watching the horses dance More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation