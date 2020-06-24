B.C. moves to eliminate annual licence plate decals 

The B.C. government has introduced a bill that would extend licence-plate decals beyond their usual one-year expiry date.
If passed, Bill 20 will offer "flexibility" to the validation decals so that they could also be non-expiring. ICBC could also be given the power to issue other kinds of documents to prove a vehicle is properly registered, according to a press release.
The proposed law is the latest move from the province to give drivers a reprieve from their annual trip to an insurance office and to move many of those services online.
But the delivery of decals remains a challenge, according to Attorney-General David Eby, the minister responsible for ICBC, who added Monday that the system of insurance brokers across the province would remain in place for now.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, ICBC has made it possible to renew insurance over the phone, and has waived cancellation and re-plating fees for drivers looking to halt payments until they can afford to insure their car again.
This story originally appeared here.
June 24, 2020, 9:00 AM
