BC Parks closes all Stawamus Chief trails due to COVID-19 concerns 

Those seeking fresh air during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be able to do so atop the Stawamus Chief.

On Sunday, BC Parks announced it has closed all trails accessing the provincial park, including Stawamus Chief Peaks Trail, as well as the two main parking lots at Stawamus Chief Provincial Park, effective immediately.

"This decision has been made to ensure the continued health and safety of BC Parks visitors, employees, park contractors, volunteers and partners, and to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19," wrote BC Parks in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, footage of the crowded trail—showing several hikers using the park's metal ladders and chains to climb down from the peak, as well as groups crowding together atop the Chief's first peak in obvious defiance of public health officers' directives to practice social distancing and stay at least two metres apart—received significant attention online.

The move comes following BC Parks' decision to close all campgrounds and camping opportunities last week. The closures will be in effect "at least" until April 30, while the DIscover Camping reservation system remains suspended for all new reservations.

