BC Parks funding up for grabs 

Volunteers and community groups looking to improve provincial parks can apply for a funding boost.

BC Parks is making a total of $240,000 available—$40,000 in each of its six regions—for volunteer- and community-led projects through its Park Enhancement Fund. Half the funding will be made available for conservation projects, while the other half will be devoted to recreation. Successful projects are eligible for up to $5,000 in funding.

Successful past initiatives range from controlling invasive species, collecting conservation data and putting up interpretive signage to constructing docks, huts and trails.

Projects must be completed by March 31, 2021.

Pitches are due on June 26, with the successful applicants receiving notification in early July.

More information is available at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcparksblog/2020/06/05/bc-parks-volunteer-funding-available/.