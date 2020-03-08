B.C. police watchdog investigating fatal police-involved incident in Whistler 

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of an allegedly intoxicated man in Whistler.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a release that a fatal police-involved incident occurred on March 8 at approximately 11:00 a.m. when RCMP officers responded to an incident in the village.

"During the interaction with police, both OC (pepper) spray and a conducted energy weapon were deployed," said the release. "It was reported the male went into medical distress and the IIO has since been informed the male has passed away."

The IIO is investigating what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man.

The BC Coroners Service is also looking into the death.

Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

More to come.