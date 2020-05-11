May 11, 2020 News » Regional

BC RCMP celebrates National Police Week with virtual investigation for public 

Join game on RCMP’s Facebook page

BC RCMP is inviting the public to join in a virtual investigation to mark National Police Week from May 10 to 16.

The week-long event celebrates and acknowledges the work of police officers and employees across all police agencies.

Throughout the week, the public will be solving a "fictitious crime" with "clues" that will be released on the BC RCMP's Facebook page.

To celebrate this year's theme, "one uniform, many specialties," the interactive scenario will feature various specialized teams across the different levels of policing-international, federal, provincial and municipal-to learn about more than 150 roles in the police force.

"(The week) is a reminder of the risks police face every day, and the BC RCMP encourages everyone to express their support this week to all officers who keep Canadians safe all year long," said a media release.

