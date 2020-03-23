B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths, 48 new cases 

B.C. has recorded three new deaths over the weekend from COVID-19 and 48 new cases, bringing the total to 472 confirmed cases.

One of the deaths is a resident at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, one at another elderly care facility and one in the community in the Fraser Health region.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s chief medical health officer, said Monday there are now six long-term care facilities in the province with COVID-19 cases among either residents and/or staff.

Henry, however, said that over the weekend that 100 people have now fully recovered from the virus.

B.C. now has 13 deaths from the virus, most of whom were residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

In Canada, there have been 1,598 reported cases of COVID-19, resulting in 24 deaths. 118 cases have fully recovered so far.

Globally, there have been 358,060 cases of the virus, resulting in 15,427 deaths. There have been more than 100,000 cases fully recovered.

Henry said 248 of the cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 150 in Fraser Health, 39 on the Island, 30 on the Island and five in the Interior.

Henry added that there are 33 people in hospital and 14 in intensive care.

As well as the Lynn Valley Care Centre, where 36 residents and 19 staff have the virus, there are also cases at Hollyburn in West Vancouver and Delta View in Delta.

Henry once more implored people to honour the two-metre social distancing rules to slow the spread of the virus and pointed her pleas at people who continue to host large gatherings at weddings and funerals.

"You are putting people at risk, even people in your own family," added Henry."

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu on Sunday suggested those who do not comply might soon face fines or arrest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning he is preparing to meet with the country's premiers later today to discuss the next steps for making sure people maintain a social distance.

