B.C. reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths 

B.C. announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Saturday.

That's down from the 40 new cases and five deaths reported on Friday, and brings the provincial total to 1,445 cases of the virus and 58 deaths.

Broken down by region, there are 642 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region, 558 in the Fraser Health region, 84 in the Island Health region, 135 in Interior Health and 26 in the Northern Health region.

Out of the total number of cases, 134 patients remain in hospital, 63 are in intensive or critical care, while 905 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not report any new outbreaks at long-term care facilities since the previous day. Henry said 20 long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities remain affected, and are continuing to receive support from VCH and Fraser Health for the combined 246 cases of COVID-19 they have experienced so far. That total includes 153 residents and 93 staff, she added.

Henry also offered a further update about the previously reported outbreak at a federal correctional facility in Mission. "We have been working very closely with our federal counterparts to make sure they have everything they need to manage that outbreak. There are a number of both inmates and staff who have been affected," she said, adding that there are 26 cases of COVID-19 from that facility included in the provincial total. Five people related to the Mission facility outbreak are currently hospitalized in B.C.

As of Friday, B.C. has implemented its new protocol for returning travellers at all international borders, Henry said. The protocol requires each traveller to have an approved self-isolation plan. "This is more about how we can support our fellow British Columbians and Canadians returning from other parts of the world right now, and making sure that they are joining us in our response to managing this pandemic and keeping our families and communities safe," she explained.

In the leadup to the Easter long weekend, health officials have been imploring British Columbians to stay home. It's a message that Henry repeated during Saturday's briefing.

"This is not a time to be going travelling, even if it's to a summer home or a cottage. We hope that everyone is off enjoying their weekend, spending time with their close family and their households, and taking the time to unwind and to be kind to one another. I sincerely hope that most people have avoided any unnecessary travel."

The physical distancing measures in place throughout the province are important and must continue to be followed in order for B.C. to continue managing the pandemic, she said.

"I want to say thank you for staying home, and avoiding putting unnecessary strain on our small communities around the province. We want to make sure we're not taking services and support away from those who live locally and need it."

