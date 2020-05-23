May 23, 2020 News » Whistler

B.C. residents have one more week to complete COVID-19 survey 

Responses will help guide province's response to pandemic in months to come

B.C. residents who haven't yet taken the province's COVID-19 survey have until May 31 to do so.

The survey—dubbed "BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future"—seeks to understand citizen experiences, knowledge and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of strengthening the province's pandemic response moving forward.

The survey is open to all British Columbians aged 18 and up and takes 20-30 minutes to complete.

Language translation services are available by calling 1-833-707-1900 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Residents are also asked to help people in their lives participate.

"If you know someone who may have difficulty accessing or using a computer, open the survey via the link above, give them a call, and go through all the questions, inputting their answers into the online survey on their behalf," reads a post on the BC Centre for Disease Control's website.

"We need your help to prepare for B.C.'s future, and every voice counts."

Take the survey at http://www.bccdc.ca/covid19survey.

