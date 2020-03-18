March 18, 2020 Sports » Upcoming

BC School Sports suspends spring season 

By
click to enlarge BURNABY NOW FILE PHOTO - The spring school sports schedule, which includes girls soccer, tennis, netball and track and field, has been put on pause over the COVID-19 virus.
  • Burnaby Now file photo
  • The spring school sports schedule, which includes girls soccer, tennis, netball and track and field, has been put on pause over the COVID-19 virus.

In response to the current pandemic that has seen sports across the globe cancelled over the COVID-19 virus, B.C. School Sports (BCSS) announced Monday that the spring season of play has been suspended indefinitely.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement from the provincial government that shuttered B.C. schools until further notice, BCSS issued a notice to all coaches and athletic directors.

The memorandum, sent to all BCSS members from its board of directors, directed that all activities related to school sports, including training, practices, jamborees, scrimmages, matches and inter- and intra-school sports activities, were to cease.

"We recognize that schools across the province are out on spring break for the next one or two weeks, but note that many train or compete with their school team during spring break. ... All school sports activities, including those noted above, are to remain cancelled until further notice from B.C. School Sports," the memorandum stated.

"Due to the speed at which things are changing, we will evaluate the situation moving forward, and determine the ability to safely offer a spring season of play at a later date."

That decision involves all spring sports, including girls soccer, rugby, badminton, track and field, golf, ball hockey, netball, tennis, ultimate and volleyball.

The scheduled BCSS annual general meeting, scheduled for April 18 to 19, has also been suspended. The board is looking at potential dates in June but will wait for guidance from provincial health authorities before proceeding.

For the original version of this story, click here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Upcoming »

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Upcoming

More by Burnaby Now

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 18, 2020

Whistler Mountain's Alexander wraps season in 10th

Whistler Mountain's Alexander wraps season in 10th

WMSC grad enjoyed strong rookie season More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 20, 2020

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Museum acquires Levi Nelson's Nations in an Urban Landscape More.

Food & Drink

March 14, 2020

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

With big losses and its CEO stepping down, coffee chain needs to go back to its roots to regain Canadians' trust More.

Events

Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m.

Whistler Singers Community Choir

Whistler Singers Community Choir

@ Myrtle Philip Community Centre
Whistler's community choir where everyone (ages 13 and up) is welcome. If you'd like to... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation