B.C. schools to re-open part-time June 1; participation optional 

B.C. students and schoolchildren will have the option to return to the classroom part-time starting June 1, premier John Horgan said Friday.

Horgan said the program will be completely voluntary, and the choice to participate will be completely in the hands of individual parents.

Officials warn, however, that the reopened schools will look different from before COVID-19. Student numbers will be limited in schools (under 50 per cent for kindergarten and 20 per cent for elementary/high schools), things like lunch breaks/pick-up/drop-off will be staggered, and parents will be required to self-check for flu-like symptoms every morning.

Other measures will include school buses with one student per seat, plexiglass separating drivers, encouraged outdoor time and avoidance of clustered activities. There will also be “rigorous” sanitation and cleaning procedures for schools and - of course - an increased focus on hand-washing.

“Things will be strict, but it needs to be,” said B.C. education minister Rob Fleming.

Horgan said the gradual reopening starting in June will pave the way for a full reopening in September, but it is important that parents feel comfortable with sending children to school before that happens.

As such, remote learning programs launched during the COVID lockdown will continue - so students who choose not to come to school will not see any disruptions in their educations.

“It’s important no one feels pressured to do it,” Horgan said, adding that the province has consulted with school boards across the province for months to ensure a uniform launch of the re-start. “We would not do this if there is undue risk facing our children.”

