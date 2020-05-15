May 15, 2020 News » Whistler

B.C. schools to re-open part-time June 1; participation optional 

Reopened schools will look different from before COVID-19, officials say

click to enlarge B.C. students will be able to return to class part-time starting on June 1.
B.C. students and schoolchildren will have the option to return to the classroom part-time starting June 1, premier John Horgan said Friday.

Horgan said the program will be completely voluntary, and the choice to participate will be completely in the hands of individual parents.

Officials warn, however, that the reopened schools will look different from before COVID-19. Student numbers will be limited in schools (under 50 per cent for kindergarten and 20 per cent for elementary/high schools), things like lunch breaks/pick-up/drop-off will be staggered, and parents will be required to self-check for flu-like symptoms every morning.

Other measures will include school buses with one student per seat, plexiglass separating drivers, encouraged outdoor time and avoidance of clustered activities. There will also be “rigorous” sanitation and cleaning procedures for schools and - of course - an increased focus on hand-washing.

“Things will be strict, but it needs to be,” said B.C. education minister Rob Fleming.

Horgan said the gradual reopening starting in June will pave the way for a full reopening in September, but it is important that parents feel comfortable with sending children to school before that happens.

As such, remote learning programs launched during the COVID lockdown will continue - so students who choose not to come to school will not see any disruptions in their educations.

“It’s important no one feels pressured to do it,” Horgan said, adding that the province has consulted with school boards across the province for months to ensure a uniform launch of the re-start. “We would not do this if there is undue risk facing our children.”

May 15, 2020

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

More.

A&E

May 14, 2020

New Whistler website offers a hub of livestream concerts and archived shows More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

More.

