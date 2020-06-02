June 02, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. secures new supply of surgical masks that exceed Health Canada standards 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GPOINTSTUDIO/GETTY IMAGES
  • Photo by gpointstudio/Getty Images

VICTORIA — Millions of respirator masks British Columbia purchased from a manufacturer in China have been given a stamp of approval by separate labs, making them available for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says tests show the respirators exceed Health Canada requirements and they are the equivalent to the sought-after N95 masks made by 3M.

He says B.C. now has a stockpile of three million masks, putting the province in a good position to resume elective surgeries and prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.

Dix says the supply of the new respirators reduces B.C.'s reliance on traditional manufacturers of masks which were the subject of intense global procurement efforts.

He says the province is still looking to increase its supply of other personal protective equipment items, including surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

B.C. reported four new COVID-19 cases and there were no deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2020.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Dirt Designations: Part 2

Dirt Designations: Part 2

MORE stories behind the names of Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 30, 2020

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Blue bike trail captures ski-cross racer's personality More.

Opinion

May 30, 2020

Missin' Whismas

Missin' Whismas

More.

A&E

May 30, 2020

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Bacuit Bay

Bacuit Bay

Adventures on tropical reefs, sandy beaches all by sea kayak More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation