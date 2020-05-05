May 05, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. study shows warning labels on alcohol decrease sales 

Study led by University of Victoria researchers focused on a test in Whitehorse

By
click to enlarge The report's recommendation that received the most resounding support among panelists was to speed deliveries by enabling restaurant owners and liquor retailers to get deliveries directly from supplier warehouses instead of always directly from a warehouse run by the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch | BIV files
  • The report's recommendation that received the most resounding support among panelists was to speed deliveries by enabling restaurant owners and liquor retailers to get deliveries directly from supplier warehouses instead of always directly from a warehouse run by the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch | BIV files

Warning labels help decrease alcohol sales and help drinkers remember national drinking guidelines, according to a study by the University of Victoria’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR), which examined an experiment in Whitehorse, Yukon.

“This is an especially vital public health intervention now, as we see people at risk of increasing their alcohol intake as they isolate at home during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said the study’s co-leader, and director of CISUR, Tim Stockwell.

Indeed, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch said alcohol sales surged 40 per cent in March, although it is unclear if people were drinking more, or simply stocking up to avoid frequent trips to liquor stores during the global pandemic.

An analysis of Whitehorse's sales by Stockwell and CISUR scientist Jinhui Zhao found that per capita sales of labelled alcohol products dropped by 6.6 per cent, compared to the products in control sites that didn’t get the new labels.

Approximately 300,000 labels were applied to 98 per cent of alcohol containers in Whitehorse during the study period.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby visited Whitehorse in June 2018 to view the study in progress, and Island Health chief health officer Richard Stanwick, at the time, was lobbying to have Eby put warning labels on alcohol.

Business in Vancouver asked Eby about whether he would legislate to require such labels in B.C. in an exclusive interview in July 2018, and he said that he had “no plans” to put warning labels on alcohol products in B.C.

Requiring liquor retailers’ staff to manually put warning stickers on products would represent a “significant cost” to those businesses, Eby said.

“We’re interested to see if the labels have any impact [on sales] and also to see the federal government’s opinion, based on that,” Eby said at the time. “It is in part a federally funded study.”

A report commissioned by the B.C. government and released in late June, 2018, by the province’s business technical advisory panel on liquor policy noted that, among panel members, there was “no support for the idea of creating labels on alcohol products that would relate to minimum-drinking guidelines or health issues.”

To read more about that report, click here.

gkorstrom@biv.com

@GlenKorstrom

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Glen Korstrom / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

May 5, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Big energy projects await return to full power

B.C.'s road to recovery: Big energy projects await return to full power

Some B.C. megaprojects don't need to restart because they never stopped More.

Sports

May 2, 2020

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 2, 2020

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Saturdays, 9:30 p.m.

Ladies' Night

Ladies' Night

@ Moe Joe's
It's Whistler's No. 1 stop for stag and stagette parties. DJ Turtle and friends mix... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation