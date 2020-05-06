May 06, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. to hold consultations on the 2021 budget but all gatherings will be virtual 

VICTORIA — British Columbia's all-party legislative committee will hold public consultations on the upcoming provincial budget despite restrictions by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services says in a statement the consultation process for the 2021 budget will get underway June 1.

B.C. residents can speak at a public hearing, send written comments or fill out an online survey, but because of the pandemic, the committee says all hearings and meetings will be on video teleconference.

In past years, members have travelled around the province, speaking directly with residents.

This year, those wishing to make a presentation must register by May 21 and the deadline for all other input is June 26.

The committee says it intends to release its report in August.

Doug Clovechok, representing Columbia River-Revelstoke and deputy chairman of the committee, says he understands COVID-19 dominates concerns for residents, businesses and communities.

"We welcome any and all input on ideas and solutions to address these issues," Clovechok says in the statement.

Chairman Bob D'Eith, Maple Ridge-Mission representative, says the pandemic has changed how we live, work and connect, but the importance of a direct link between legislators and voters has not.

"We encourage all British Columbians to share their views on the challenges they are facing, and how the province can respond in the months and years to come," says D'Eith.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

