May 21, 2020 News » Whistler

BC Transit outlines safety measures to align with B.C.’s Restart Plan 

Fare collection and front-door loading resume June 1

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

BC Transit has outlined the precautions it is putting in place to align with B.C.’s Restart Plan and ensure the safety of its passengers and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a release today, the transit operator said it would continue with many of the safety measures already in place to respond to the pandemic, as well as implementing additional procedures following the guidance of B.C.’s provincial health officer and drawing on best practices from the global transit industry.

“BC Transit is proud to provide transportation services our customers can rely on as we move into Phase 2 of BC’s Restart Plan,” said BC Transit president and CEO Erinn Pinkerton in the release. “Our team is committed to putting the safety of our customers, employees, and communities as our top priority.”

BC Transit, which will resume front-door loading and fare collection on June 1, said it “will continue to target a comfortable capacity on buses, which may result in buses being full and customers could experience pass-ups.” The operator is encouraging riders to visit NextRide (available at nextride.whistler.bctransit.com for Whistler) to check for capacity in advance of boarding and try to travel at non-peak times when possible.

In a follow-up email, a BC Transit spokesperson clarified that drivers will use discretion on a case-by-case basis to determine the appropriate passenger capacity. "For example, the driver can evaluate if there are families on the bus sitting together and other space available," the spokesperson said.

Riders will also be required to maintain a one-way passenger flow, meaning they will board at the front of the bus and exit at the rear—except for passengers with mobility aids, who will be permitted to exit through the front door.

Passengers are encouraged to wear face coverings, both on the bus and at bus stops, when physical distancing is not possible.

BC Transit said it would also be accelerating the timeline for the installation of full protective driver doors on its fleet.

“Public Health and WorkSafeBC are working with transit agencies to ensure all reasonable steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, it’s clear that maintaining a safe physical distance may not be possible in every situation,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in the release. “We recommend all passengers consider wearing a face covering while using public transit, especially during those instances where physical distancing may not be possible. We also ask the public to be patient during this challenging transition period and we are grateful to British Columbia’s transit agencies for doing everything possible to protect the public during these changing times.”

Measures already in place due to COVID-19 that will continue are: enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses and transit facilities; additional personal protective equipment for handyDART transit operators; communicating to staff and riders about safe behaviours; and continuing rear-door loading and ceasing fare collection until May 31.

For more information, visit BCTransit.com/covid19.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Transit, COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 21, 2020

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

Pemberton Wildlife Association, fishing guides discuss pandemic's impact More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Saluting a legend

Saluting a legend

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation