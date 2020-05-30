BC Transit to collect fares, allow front-door boarding on June 1 

BC Transit is set to resume fare collection and front-door boarding on Monday, June 1.

It will also be installing a temporary vinyl panel for physical distancing between the driver and passengers on buses without a full driver door.

"This new safety measure aligns with the direction from the provincial health officer," BC Transit said in a release.

Also starting on Monday, Whistlerites will once again be able to purchase bus passes and tickets at municipal hall. The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is offering a limited re-opening to the public for its upstairs customer service area, which also includes paying property taxes, fines, and purchasing license.