BC Transit to collect fares, allow front-door boarding on June 1 

BC Transit is set to resume fare collection and front-door boarding on Monday, June 1.
It will also be installing a temporary vinyl panel for physical distancing between the driver and passengers on buses without a full driver door.
"This new safety measure aligns with the direction from the provincial health officer," BC Transit said in a release.
Also starting on Monday, Whistlerites will once again be able to purchase bus passes and tickets at municipal hall. The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is offering a limited re-opening to the public for its upstairs customer service area, which also includes paying property taxes, fines, and purchasing license.
May 30, 2020, 2:54 PM
Safety measures to be in place for driver-passenger distancing More...
May 30, 2020, 1:45 PM
For the second day in a row, there are no new deaths to report More...
May 30, 2020, 1:38 PM
Some students opt to head back to part-time classroom learning next week More...
Interactive Map
Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.