May 30, 2020

BC Transit to collect fares, allow front-door boarding on June 1 

Safety measures to be in place for driver-passenger distancing

BC Transit is set to resume fare collection and front-door boarding on Monday, June 1.

It will also be installing a temporary vinyl panel for physical distancing between the driver and passengers on buses without a full driver door.

"This new safety measure aligns with the direction from the provincial health officer," BC Transit said in a release.

Also starting on Monday, Whistlerites will once again be able to purchase bus passes and tickets at municipal hall. The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is offering a limited re-opening to the public for its upstairs customer service area, which also includes paying property taxes, fines, and purchasing license.

