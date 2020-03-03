March 03, 2020 News » Regional

B.C.-wide tuna recall due to elevated levels of histamine 

High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

Various tuna products are being recalled from the marketplace across British Columbia due to elevated levels of histamine.

Issued on Feb. 28, the recall was triggered by consumer complaints and the distribution includes B.C. as well as Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and possibly Canada-wide. It comes after Seven Seas Limited issued a Feb. 25 recall of Unomundo brand tuna loins and steaks from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine.

Companies that sell the products include Choices Markets, IGA, and Save-On-Foods Limited Partnership.

While have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product in the latest recall, there were some reported reactions to prodocts associated with the Feb. 25 recall.

Consumers are advised to check for any recalled product in their homes. Any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. The agency will continue conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

You should not consume the following products:

Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

