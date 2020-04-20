BC workers at Alberta oil sands work camp test positive for COVID 

There have been five additional deaths from COVID-19 virus since Saturday, and British Columbians who worked at an oilsands work camp in Alberta have tested positive for the virus.

In an update Monday, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said there were 52 new cases since Saturday-29 between Saturday and Sunday and 23 since Sunday-bringing the total positive cases to 1,699.

But 1,039 of the people who tested positive are now deemed to have recovered.

There has been one more long-term health care facility with a COVID-19 case-Chartwell Willow Retirement Community-but one facility, Deltaview Care Centre, has been cleared, with no new cases for two incubation periods.

So of a total of 25 long term care homes or assisted living facilities that had at least one case of COVID-19, six have been cleared, but one additional facility has been added, bringing the current total with active cases to 20.

A provincial correctional facility in the Okanagan has also been cleared. There are currently 75 positive cases at a federal prison in Mission—64 of which are inmates.

Henry said that at least seven people who returned to B.C. from the Kearl Lake oilsands work camp, where there has been an outbreak, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have seven people that we've identified directly related to that," Henry said. "Right now, I am ordering anybody who has been in the Kearl Lake project since March 15 and has returned to British Columbia that they must self-isolate for 14 days after their return."

She added that there are concerns that those workers who were at the Kearl Lake project could infect family members in B.C. Anyone who suspects they may have contracted the virus is asked to call 811.

Henry said that testing for COVID-19 is now being expanded to anyone who thinks he or she may have the virus. Until recently, testing has mainly targeted to people who are most at risk, like front-line health care workers.

"So, right now, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be assessed and tested, either through your family physician, your nurse practitioner, or a local community collection centre, and you can call 811 to find out where those are," Henry said.

She added that anyone who has come into contact with someone known to have the virus, or who has been associated with an outbreak, can also ask for a test.

Despite the progress B.C. has been making in containing the spread of the virus, Henry reiterated that restrictions on large gatherings—weddings, graduation ceremonies and concerts—are not likely to be lifted this summer. She added restrictions on travel, within and outside of B.C., are also likely to remain in place for the summer.

Asked if there may be some way for restaurants to reopen, Henry said that as long as social distancing measures can be adhered to and gatherings are kept under 50 people, that is a distinct possibility.

"Yes, I do think there are options," she said. "It's not going to be back to what we were before, unfortunately, for a time. I think there's lots of innovative ways that we can have in-restaurant dining that protects both the staff as well as people who are coming in. And I'm looking to industry to come up with those ideas of how this could work."

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Monday, April 20, compared with numbers from Saturday, April 18-a 48-hour period-in brackets:

New cases: 52 (29)

Total: 1,699 (1,647)

Recovered: 1,039 (987)

Hospitalized: 104 (115)

Intensive care: 49 (54)

Deaths: 86 (81)

Long-term care, assisted living: (20)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 700

Fraser Health: 705

Island Health: 102

Interior Health: 153

Northern Health: 39