March 28, 2020 News » Regional

B.C.’s health officials hope for the best, plan for the worst in COVID-19 models 

Lions Gate Hospital one of 17 across B.C. designated as a primary COVID-19 site

By
click to enlarge Lions Gate Hospital is one of 17 designated primary COVID-19 sites across B.C. photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News
  • Lions Gate Hospital is one of 17 designated primary COVID-19 sites across B.C. photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News

Health officials who have been scrambling to put plans in place for a larger-scale COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. say the province's health-care system has the ability to manage - but only if British Columbians continue to take steps to slow the epidemic.

Seventeen of the province's largest hospitals - including Lions Gate Hospital on the North Shore - have been designated as primary COVID-19 sites, which would be the first tasked with taking care of coronavirus patients in the event that the number of cases surges.

Health authorities have been examining where critical care hospitals and ventilators may be needed if the number of coronavirus cases start to increase dramatically, using different scenarios based on what has happened in other countries, including South Korea, Italy, and the province of Hubei in China.

Modeling so far shows the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak in B.C. is closer to that of South Korea, which is good news for health-care officials.

But health officials are also planning for a worst-case scenario, such as that seen in northern Italy. Even in that case, B.C. does have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, said Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s chief medical health officer, on Friday. But it would require significant efforts, including moving patients who don't require critical care out of hospitals and transferring patients between facilities.

Making an early decision to cancel elective surgeries and free up as many acute-care beds as possible has been key to preparations, said Dix.

Currently there are 457 adult critical care ventilators available in B.C. hospitals, including 348 at the 17 large hospitals where most COVID-19 patients are expected to be treated, said Dix. A total of 72 more ventilators that have been ordered or are being repaired are expected to be available next week.

There are about 1,200 ventilators in the province as a whole, but some of those are required for other patients, such as those being transported by ambulance.

There are currently 228 intensive care beds at the 17 designated COVID-19 hospitals, plus another 113 beds that could be added at those sites for a total of 341 critical care beds at those hospitals. That number could be expanded significantly if other hospitals were added in a worst-case scenario.

The next two weeks are a critical time to how B.C.'s fares in the pandemic, said Henry on Friday.

Since more restrictions were put in place to limit gatherings and ensure social distancing between around March 12 to 14, B.C.'s rate of infection has dropped from a roughly 24 per cent daily increase to 12 per cent daily increase.

Henry said B.C. likely won't see the full impact of those measures until between one and two weeks from today.

But so far, the measures are having the desired effect, said Henry.

B.C.'s current rate of infection is about 130 cases per million. If no measures had been put in place, that number would have been closer to 215 cases per million, said Henry.

To read the original story go here

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Jane Seyd / North Shore News

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 26, 2020

Keep your distance, &#10;save some lives

Keep your distance, save some lives

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

Animal Nation bookends music career with <i><b><i>Our Time in America</i></b></i>

Animal Nation bookends music career with Our Time in America

Garnet Clare's forthcoming album tackles ups and downs of last half-decade More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Wednesdays, 7:15 a.m.

Rotary Clubs of Pemberton

Rotary Clubs of Pemberton

@ Pemberton Community Centre More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation