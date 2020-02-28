Bears hosting Final 4 

In its inaugural season, the Sea to Sky Bears hit the ice in Whistler and Squamish in the coming days with an eye on qualifying for provincials.

The bantam team, which features 13- and 14-year-olds from Pemberton, Whistler and Squamish, will play Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday as part of the regional Tier 3 Final 4 tournament.

The Bears will play:

• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5:30 p.m. against West Vancouver at Squamish's Brennan Park Recreation Centre;

• Sunday, March 1 at 10:15 a.m. against Sunshine Coast at Whistler's Meadow Park Sports Centre; and

• Tuesday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. against Mission at Squamish's Brennan Park Recreation Centre.

The game against Mission marks the tournament finale, and the banner will be awarded to the winning team after that contest.

The top two teams will advance to provincials in West Vancouver from March 15 to 19.

The Bears finished second in flight 2 and enters the tournament second behind top-seeded Mission.