Bears punch tickets to provincials 

In its inaugural season, the Sea to Sky Bears program went two-for-two.

Both the bantam and midget teams qualified for provincials last weekend during zone Final 4 play, with the bantams doing so on home ice, while the midgets ferried over to the Sunshine Coast and came back with the championship banner.

With the top two teams from the Tier 3 tournament advancing to provincials, the bantam team, coached by Tim Knight, advanced after downing West Vancouver 3-1 in Squamish on Saturday night and Sunshine Coast 5-1 in Whistler on Sunday morning.

Knight suggested that the quick turnaround time actually benefitted the second-ranked Bears, as he felt they weren't at their best in the opener but were in full gear the next day.

"I felt like our first game, we were a little bit flat probably because we've been sitting idle for so long, waiting for all the other series to work themselves out," he said. "[For Game 2], I felt like we had a little bit more of a jump in our step. Things were a little bit better executed, clean and tidy, and the powerplay came through when we needed it to with four goals."

Andrei Stewart was the player of the game against West Vancouver while Aiden Bayliff was the standout against Sunshine Coast.

Knight said the fan support for both games was great to see, with the arenas packed for both games. Saturday night in Squamish even saw the team mascot, Cubby, rooting for the squad along with the local atom A1 and peewee 'A' teams. The morning game in Whistler also filled the barn.

"I've never seen it that full in a long while," Knight said. "The support's been pretty good."

The tournament wraps on March 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Squamish's Brennan Park Recreation Centre with the Bears taking on top-seeded Mission, who also advanced to provincials. Though both teams confirmed their spots, the winner will receive a more favourable ranking and schedule at Tier 3 provincials, which will take place in West Vancouver from March 15 to 19.

Knight views the game as a measuring stick, as Mission has come away with the provincial title the past three years, getting past several current Bears who represented Whistler last season.

"The hunger level is there for us. We know what we need to do," he said. "It's just tidying up little things on special teams, all those little faceoff plays that make a huge difference to the game, so that we can peak at the right time, which is in two weeks at provincials.

"Ultimately, it's going to be a good game for us to evaluate what areas we need to clean up."

While sleeping in their own beds was a boon for the Bears, the flip side of avoiding travel, especially in the heart of Vancouver rush hour en route to games in Abbotsford or Chilliwack, was another benefit for the team.

Both Bears teams were in Flight 2, which is the highest level that local squads have achieved in Knight's memory.

"It proves that we can combined our efforts with our kids here and have a ton of success," he said. "Our best athletes can play at this calibre and don't need to move away from our area to find it."

The midget team, meanwhile, swept through its Final 4, defeating host Sunshine Coast 9-2, South Delta 8-2 and top-seeded Mission 4-1 en route to claiming the banner. The midgets will attend Tier 3 provincials in Summerland from March 15 to 20.