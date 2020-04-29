April 29, 2020 News » Regional

Better Business Bureau warns of rental scams during COVID-19 

If the monthly rental is too good to be true, it’s probably a scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning renters to look out for rental scams that seem too good to be true.

In other jurisdictions, scammers have posted properties for rent at a low market price and encouraged renters to visit the property for an outside inspection, while saying they cannot meet in-person because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Renters are then coerced into making an online payment for the first month's rent to secure the rental as soon as possible.

B.C.'s BBB spokesperson Karla Laird is worried this scam will soon surface in B.C. as well.

"An advertised rental may seem like the perfect fit for you but it may be a scam," said Laird in a media release.

"While we have not received any COVID-19 rental scam reports for our province, we anticipate this could be a new scam trend and are urging consumers to be on the lookout."

More than five million people across North America lost more than $500 each to rental scams last year, said Laird, and COVID-19 is adding further opportunities for scammers.

The agency recommends the following tips for renters:

1. Do not send money to anyone you have not met in person and be wary if property managers ask for money through Western Union, MoneyGram or a gift card.

2. Do a web search about the person or property in question. Check if the address exists and if the same photo of the property is used elsewhere.

3. Avoid any unrealistic promotions, offers or rentals under the market rates.

4. Be wary of virtual-tour offers and always visit the property you're renting in person as videos could possibly be stolen from another website.

5. Search online marketplaces for duplicate ads such as on searchcraigslist.org by looking for unusual terms used in the description of a rental or a photo of the unit.

If you suspect a scam or you are a victim of a scam, report it on BBB Scam Tracker and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

To read the original story go here.

