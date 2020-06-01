Big White Ski Resort offers passholders 20% rebate on season 

June 01, 2020 News » Regional

After shutting down Big White Ski Resort before the official season's end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort is now sharing the love with some of its most loyal visitors.

Big White Ski Resort Ltd. CEO and president Peter Plimmer announced via email on Sunday morning the resort will be offering an instant 20 per cent rebate for 2019-20 season's passholders who purchase a 2020-21 season pass.

"On March 16, 2020, myself and my team of executives made the hardest decision of our careers, to close the active winter operations at Big White Ski Resort during the early stages of what has become a worldwide pandemic. We are, as always, thankful to our loyal season passholders for their understanding and cooperation during the early closing of the resort.

"Today, we are introducing an offer that we believe to be industry leading and that takes into consideration the early closure of the resort due to the COVID-19 virus: This year's season pass will include an instant 20% rebate for the unprecedented closure to all renewing passholders that had a 2019-20 seasons pass."

Plimmer says the Canadian owners of the resort understand the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on passholders, and they look forward to welcoming visitors back for the 2020-21 season.

"We have been working tirelessly to ensure that our company is in position to again offer the best winter recreation product available while managing the impact of COVID-19 for all those that wish to join us at the resort this coming winter."

"Big White Ski Resort Ltd. will continue to follow the guidelines of our Federal and Provincial Health Authorities, and will continue to do everything we can to ensure you, your family, and friends will have a safe, outstanding and memorable experience the next time you arrive at Big White Ski Resort."

Full details of the rebate offer and how to claim it will be listed on Big White's website as of 8 a.m. on June 1. To redeem the rebate, you will need to enter the promo code "Rebate2020" and your WTP number located on the back of your season pass.

Big White Ski Resort's early bird season pass sale takes place Monday, June 1, and those who purchase a 2020-21 seasons pass are also eligible for a full refund prior to opening day.

