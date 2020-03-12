March 12, 2020 A&E » Arts

Burgeoning local photographers win AMA challenge 

click to enlarge All Mountain Academy athlete Blake Cormack won best professional freeride photo as part of the academy’s photo challenge last month. Photo by Blake Cormack
Athletes from the All Mountain Academy (AMA) went head-to-head in a weekend-long photo challenge last month.

They were given two days to head out on the mountain and capture the best image in three different categories: technical, freeride, and "team AMA."

The winners received prizes from Arc'teryx Whistler and Volkl and their images were featured on the AMA Instagram account.

In total, 38 competitors submitted 96 photos. The coaches then had the task of shortlisting 18 photos and choosing six category winners and two overall winners.

The amateur category was for photographers using camera phones and the pro category featured "made-for-task" photography equipment like a digital SLR camera or a GoPro.

The amateur overall winner was Cooper Sampaio featuring athlete Fisher McCullough. The professional overall winner was Cole Teetaert with athletes Josh Savage, James Sikich, Austin Bannister, Brock Wilson, Luka Bozic, and Adam Turkington.

Other winners included:

• Rocco Daly for amateur freeride;

• Alessia Watson for amateur technical;

• Cooper Sampaio for amateur team AMA;

• Blake Cormack for professional freeride and team AMA; and Kitt Davis for professional technical

To see the photos visit Instagram.com/allmountainacademy.

Art for Avalanche Canada

Art for Avalanche Canada is set to take place at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre on Saturday, March 14 from 7 to 11 p.m.

The fundraiser for Avalanche Canada will include a live and silent auction, raffle, live music, and canapés.

Tickets are $150 and on sale now at avalanche.ca/events/art-for-avalanche-canada.

Calling all creative content professionals

Arts Whistler is on the hunt for "passionate local creative[s] with skills that support the creation and distribution of video content featuring local bands performing original music."

To that end, they're assembling a team of professionals—including a producer, director, sound technicians, videographers, set designer, make-up artists, stylists, and media/PR professionals to help with their Creative Catalyst Project.

The deadline to apply for the contract positions is April 30.

Applicants must be Sea to Sky corridor residents and meet the time and skill requirements of the position.

For more information, or to apply, visit artswhistler.com/event/creative-catalyst-call-for-submissions.

Macrame workshop

Have you ever had the urge to learn to make macramé?

Well, now's your chance. LoveCraft Collective is hosting a workshop on March 13 in Whistler. Participants will walk away with a handmade wall-hanging shelf and some new skills in tow.

Included in the $90 fee are all materials, hands-on instruction, "sips and snacks" and photos.

No experience is necessary, but you have to book a spot.

Email girlswhofolk@gmail.com.







