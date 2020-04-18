April 18, 2020 News » Regional

Campfires banned in Squamish, effective immediately 

By
click to enlarge Photo: PEXELS.COM
  • Photo: PEXELS.COM

The District of Squamish has announced that effective immediately (April 17), and until further notice, all campfires within Squamish are prohibited, even if under 50 centimetres in diameter, and even if a current permit exists.

"Dry weather conditions and the ongoing emergency response to the Magee Road Fire in the Upper Squamish Valley have prompted the ban," the District release states.

All current permits will be suspended until the ban is lifted, and no new permits will be issued.

"This prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres."

Contact Squamish Fire Rescue at 604-898-9666 for further information, or call 911 to report a fire.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

April 17, 2020

Where are all the family doctors

Where are all the family doctors

Whistler's family doctor shortage is acute—but efforts are underway to change that More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 16, 2020

Our financial meltdown

Our financial meltdown

More.

A&E

April 18, 2020

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

Hail Hollywood Satan! (and Quarantino 4)

More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Ongoing

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

@ Whistler Museum
The Whistler Museum is open by donation.... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation