Campfires banned in Squamish, effective immediately 

The District of Squamish has announced that effective immediately (April 17), and until further notice, all campfires within Squamish are prohibited, even if under 50 centimetres in diameter, and even if a current permit exists.

"Dry weather conditions and the ongoing emergency response to the Magee Road Fire in the Upper Squamish Valley have prompted the ban," the District release states.

All current permits will be suspended until the ban is lifted, and no new permits will be issued.

"This prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres."

Contact Squamish Fire Rescue at 604-898-9666 for further information, or call 911 to report a fire.