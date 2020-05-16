May 16, 2020 News » Regional

Canada Child Benefit giving extra $300, program to expand in July 

$6,765 per child under age 6 and $5,708 per child aged 6 through 17.

By
click to enlarge Canadian families receiving the Canada Child Benefit will find an extra $300 in their pockets May 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said May 16.
  • Canadian families receiving the Canada Child Benefit will find an extra $300 in their pockets May 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said May 16.

“Whether it’s used for groceries, new clothes, or at home activities, this extra support will make things easier on them as they deal with regular everyday expenses and the extra challenges caused by COVID-19,” Trudeau said, speaking from Ottawa’s Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said the additional tax-free support would assist families with food, clothes, and activities expenses.

The increase will be in place for the 2020-21 benefit year, and will raise the maximum benefit to $6,765 per child under age six, and $5,708 per child aged six through 17.

The increase is in addition to the one-time special CCB payment that Trudeau announced earlier in May.

The program will deliver a further $2 billion in extra support.

The government said examples of what families could expect to see in the 2020-2021 year Examples of payments for the 2020-21benefit year include:

• A single-parent family with one child under six and earning $25,000 would receive an additional $126, bringing the new yearly total benefit to $6,765;

• A two-parent family with two children aged four and nine and earning $55,000 would receive an additional $174, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,329, and;

• A two-parent family with two children under the age of six and earning $90,000 will receive an additional $136, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $7,322.

“We are putting more money in the pockets of Canadian families to help deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and the cost of raising their children,” Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Jeremy Hainsworth / Glacier Media

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 16, 2020

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation