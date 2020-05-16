Canada Child Benefit giving extra $300, program to expand in July 

“Whether it’s used for groceries, new clothes, or at home activities, this extra support will make things easier on them as they deal with regular everyday expenses and the extra challenges caused by COVID-19,” Trudeau said, speaking from Ottawa’s Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said the additional tax-free support would assist families with food, clothes, and activities expenses.

The increase will be in place for the 2020-21 benefit year, and will raise the maximum benefit to $6,765 per child under age six, and $5,708 per child aged six through 17.

The increase is in addition to the one-time special CCB payment that Trudeau announced earlier in May.

The program will deliver a further $2 billion in extra support.

Examples of payments for the 2020-21 benefit year include:

• A single-parent family with one child under six and earning $25,000 would receive an additional $126, bringing the new yearly total benefit to $6,765;

• A two-parent family with two children aged four and nine and earning $55,000 would receive an additional $174, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,329, and;

• A two-parent family with two children under the age of six and earning $90,000 will receive an additional $136, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $7,322.

“We are putting more money in the pockets of Canadian families to help deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and the cost of raising their children,” Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.

