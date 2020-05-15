May 15, 2020 News » Regional

Canada extends wage subsidy to end of August; reconsidering 30%-loss threshold 

By
click to enlarge PHOTOGRAPH BY BIV/SCREENGRAB
  • Photograph By BIV/SCREENGRAB

Ottawa will officially extend the wage subsidy program by three months to the end of August, Prime minister Justin Trudeau said this morning.

Trudeau said the federal government decided on the move because of the coming reopening of the Canadian economy, which may require some companies to start rehiring employees in earnest.

Also, Trudeau said Ottawa is looking at the potential impact of reopening on applicant companies' bottom-lines - and that officials may revisit and adjust the 30%-revenue-loss threshold requirement currently needed for the wage subsidy (so as to not cut off funding to firms as they recover from the pandemic lockdown).

The topic of the economic reopening dominated Trudeau's Friday press conference, with questions focusing on Ottawa's plan for rolling out wide-scale COVID testing and contact tracing as the movement of people increases.

Trudeau said he met with premiers on Thursday evening on that topic, but did not announce any specific timeline for launching a national contact-tracing protocol.

"We all understand a massive scale up of testing across the country... is going to be important, especially as the Canadian economy reopens," he said. "There will be more travel, and we need to make sure we do have coherence in our approach."

Ottawa also announced a separate $450 million in support of universities and educational institutions on wages. The funding will be distributed through existing federal grant mechanisms, Trudeau said.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Chuck Chiang/ Glacier Syndicated

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 14, 2020

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

New Whistler website offers a hub of livestream concerts and archived shows More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation