April 11, 2020 News » Regional

Canada reports more than 22,500 COVID-19 cases, 600 deaths 

The country's top health officers continue to urge Canadians to "crush the curve" by staying home over the long weekend

Canada reported 22,559 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There have been 600 coronavirus deaths to date.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that more than 400,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the country. Five per cent of those tests have returned positive.

Later today, the House of Commons will resume for an extraordinary sitting to debate and vote on wage subsidy legislation.

House of Commons government leader Pablo Rodriguez said Saturday morning that all federal parties in the house have agreed on the bill, which will provide financial relief to businesses, non-profits and charities that have experienced at least a 15% decline in revenue due to the global coronavirus pandemic. If passed, organizations will be able to use the month of January, February or March to demonstrate their revenue decline.

The first version of the proposed legislation would have provided an up to 75% wage subsidy to organizations that have seen a 30% year-over-year drop in revenue for the month of March.

Rodriguez said opposition parties received the bill on Monday, and all parties have engaged in discussions throughout the week.

He added that government is also exploring ways to meet more regularly while maintaining proper physical distancing measures. Virtual House of Commons sessions are one option.

