March 20, 2020 News » Regional

Canada to ramp up medical supply production, Canada-US border shut to irregular migrants 

Plus more details from PM Trudeau's now daily address to the nation and press

By
click to enlarge Photo: Government of Canada video screenshot
  • Photo: Government of Canada video screenshot

Irregular migrants will be turned back at the Canada-US border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, part of a series of new measures to help Canada weather the storm of COVID-19.

"Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be turning back irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-US border," said Trudeau, speaking speaking from outside his Rideau Cottage home where he remains in self-isolation.

Trudeau also confirmed the border will close at midnight Friday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the prime minister has addressed the nation about COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Trudeau announced a joint agreement with the United States to temporarily close the border to all non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while ensuring the flow of critical goods and people who cross the border for work.

The government is also launching it's plan to mobilize Canada's industry to fight COVID-19, said Trudeau, as businesses, such as the auto industry, around the country have asked what they can do to help.

The plan will help companies that already produce equipment such as ventilators and hand sanitizer to "massively scale up production," he said.

Support will also be provided to companies that want to start producing such equipement and retool their facilities to do so.

"Our government will help these companies shift production from auto parts to medical supplies," said Trudeau.

Trudeau also announced that a repatriation flight will be picking up Canadians in Morocco this weekend, and that the government remains in talks with airlines to arrange more flights.

"We're in discussion with Canadian airlines to help Canadians stranded abroad," said Trudeau.

Starting Sunday, WestJet will be suspending all international flights for one month, and Air Canada is scaling back its operations.

This story originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Kirsten Clarke / Richmond News

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 20, 2020

Sharpe looks back on big-air bronze

Sharpe looks back on big-air bronze

Whistler snowboarder claimed medal at X Games Oslo More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 20, 2020

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Lil'wat artist's painting now part of Audain Art Museum collection

Museum acquires Levi Nelson's Nations in an Urban Landscape More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Thursdays, 9 p.m.

League Night

League Night

@ Tapley's Pub
Come show us your dart skills at our league night.... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation