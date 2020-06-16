June 16, 2020 News » Regional

Canada, U.S. confirm plan to extend border restrictions by another 30 days 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/ROB GURDEBEKE - Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
  • Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
  • Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.

Despite mounting pressure from business interests and border communities, however, Trudeau is offering no clues about how the border restrictions will be eased when the time finally comes.

The 30-day restrictions were first imposed in March in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now been extended three times.

While the measures prohibit discretionary travel like vacations and shopping trips, essential workers, trade shipments and temporary foreign workers are still allowed to cross the border.

Communities near the Canada-U.S. border that depend on a steady flow of traffic and the ability to move between the two countries have been growing impatient as provinces and states alike continue to gradually restart their economies.

In the U.S., however, fears of a second wave of COVID-19 have been escalating in recent days as newly reopened states begin to see increases in their active caseloads and hospitalization rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation