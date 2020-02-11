February 11, 2020 News » Regional

Canada-wide peanut butter spread recall due to possible listeria contamination 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO: CANADIAN FOOD INSPECTION AGENCY
  • Photo: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A popular brand of spreadable nut butter is being recalled from the marketplace across Canada due to possible Listeria species contamination.

Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling the Nuts 'N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) from the marketplace and the product is sold in numerous stores in British Columbia.

The recall was issued on Monday, Feb. 10, and consumers are advised to throw out recalled products or return them to the store where they were purchased. They must not consume the recalled products, and those who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Consumers are advised to check for any recalled product in their homes. Any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. The agency will continue conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. However, There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes

Nuts 'N More Peanut Spread (Plain) 454 g 6 09132 00242 7 LOT PB91

EXP 03/04/2021

It is important to note that foods contaminated with listeria may not appear to have anything wrong with them. However, foods contaminated with the bacteria may result in severe illness or even death.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

This story originally appeared here.

