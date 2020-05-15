May 15, 2020 News » Regional

Canada-wide warrant issued for Nanaimo man 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY NANAIMO RCMP - A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Peter Ludvigson.
  • Photo By NANAIMO RCMP
  • A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Peter Ludvigson.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Peter Ludvigson, a 45-year-old Nanaimo man who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Ludvigson is wanted for parole violations after serving time for such offences as break-and-enter, trespassing by night and theft.

He was supposed to live at a family member's home in Nanaimo, but has not been there since early May.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Ludvigson is described as white, five-foot-11 and 220 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos on his upper torso, and one on his lower right forearm depicting a devil and flames.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Jeff Bell / Times Colonist

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 14, 2020

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

New Whistler website offers a hub of livestream concerts and archived shows More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation