Canada-wide warrant issued for Nanaimo man 

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Peter Ludvigson, a 45-year-old Nanaimo man who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Ludvigson is wanted for parole violations after serving time for such offences as break-and-enter, trespassing by night and theft.

He was supposed to live at a family member's home in Nanaimo, but has not been there since early May.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Ludvigson is described as white, five-foot-11 and 220 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos on his upper torso, and one on his lower right forearm depicting a devil and flames.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.