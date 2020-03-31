March 31, 2020 News » Regional

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery 

By
click to enlarge Canada Post workers return to work on November 27, 2018 in Montreal. The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes.

And she says they need to know their mail is safe.

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing, making physical distancing difficult and increasing the risk of dog bites.

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection: one in Calgary, two in St. John's and one in North Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

