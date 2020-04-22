April 22, 2020 News » Environment

Celebrate 50 years of Earth Day at AWARE’s (virtual) AGM 

All invited to attend via Zoom at 6 p.m.

By


April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the Association of Whistler Area Residents for the Environment (AWARE) is marking the occasion with a virtual annual general meeting.

All are welcome to attend tonight via Zoom starting at 6 p.m.

“In this new virtual format we will reflect on AWARE’s achievements in 2019, provide an update on how our work will be changing in 2020 in light of recent events and conduct the business of the AGM,” reads a post on AWARE’s website.

Mayor Jack Crompton will also attend for a post-AGM talk about conservation, climate action and community during COVID-19 and beyond, followed by a virtual Q&A.

Anyone interested is encouraged to register in advance. Find the link to the meeting here.

