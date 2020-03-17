March 17, 2020 A&E » Arts

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Whistler... from home 

Whistler's Irish bar hosts virtual event

By
Whistler's Dubh Linn Gate is celebrating St. Patrick's Day virtually this year. - Screenshot
  • Whistler's Dubh Linn Gate is celebrating St. Patrick's Day virtually this year. Screenshot

Feeling blue because you can't party in green this St. Patrick's Day?

Well, grab a pint of Guinness, don those shamrock glasses, and head to your computer because the Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub still wants you to celebrate March 17.

Whistler's only Irish bar—which, like most establishments in the resort, shut its doors over the weekend until further notice to help combat the spread of COVID-19—is hosting a virtual celebration. They're asking locals to dress in green and snap a photo of their at-home St. Paddy's Day celebrations.

Partiers can post the pic in the comments section on the Dubh Linn's Facebook page for a chance to win a prize—and see their green-beer-swigging mug pop up on a video.

"Last call is at 10 p.m. and you have until then to party with us while practicing social distancing!" the post reads.

See full details here.

