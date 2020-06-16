June 16, 2020 News » Regional

CERB payments extended for eight more weeks, Trudeau says 

CERB previously set to end first week of July

By
click to enlarge PHOTOGRAPH BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
  • Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF CANADA
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Workers left out of a job due to the pandemic will be getting a few more weeks of relief.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (June 16) the federal government is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) eight weeks.

The 16-week program was due to end the first week of July.

The extension means the $2,000 monthly payments are now set to conclude after the last full week of August.

The prime minister did not offer a cost estimate of the extension when asked.

Instead, he said the hope is that fewer Canadians will need to tap the CERB as the economy opens up across the nation.

The federal Liberals proposed a bill last week that would call for CERB recipients to certify they are actively searching for work while accepting benefits.

The legislation also proposed fines for those who fraudulently applied for the benefit.

The bill fell apart when it was not able to find support within the minority Parliament.

Trudeau said his government was extending the CERB out of concerns that economic renewal for the country won't come fast enough for Canadians who still find themselves out of work.

One bid to boost the economy—at least for select regions—has been undertaken by provinces to offer either Vancouver, Edmonton or Toronto as hub cities for the resumption of the NHL season.

The efforts have garnered the support of the government in Victoria as well as B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

"Obviously the decision needs to be made by the NHL, and the cities and the provinces in the jurisdiction but Canada is open to it as long as it is OK by the local authorities," Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also confirmed during his media briefing that Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across the border 30 days to July 31.

Trudeau said the measures were being undertaken to keep residents on both sides of the border safe during the pandemic.

While B.C. COVID-19 cases numbers have been flattening in recent weeks, neighbouring Washington state has 25,171 confirmed cases compared with B.C.'s 2,745 cases.

As if June 15, 2,395 COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered.

torton@biv.com

@reporton

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Tyler Orton / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation