Child dies after being struck in Squamish parking lot: RCMP 

A two-year-old child has died after being struck in the parking lot at Garibaldi Village Mall on Friday evening, according to Squamish RCMP.

At about 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, RCMP and BC Ambulance were called to the parking lot after a woman and child were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at 1900 Garibaldi Way, a Squamish RCMP release states.

The incident happened in front of the mall grocery store as the pair were exiting and crossing the parking lot.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries. The child later died of those injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, according to police. The parking lot was closed and cordoned off for several hours for the analysis.

Squamish RCMP, Sea to Sky General Investigations Section, the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service (ICARS), and the BC Coroner's Service are partnering in the investigation.

"We are at the beginning stages of putting together all the details to give an accurate picture of exactly what happened tonight," said Sgt. Sascha Banks in the release. "Anyone who was there and witnessed the incident prior to the event, during the event, or after the collision are asked to come forward to the RCMP if they have not already done so. We are a tight-knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded, and helped in any way they could."

