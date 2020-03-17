March 17, 2020 News » Regional

Classes at B.C. schools suspended indefinitely: Horgan 

By
click to enlarge Premier John Horgan addresses a news conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as Education Minister Rob Fleming and Finance Minister - Photograph By ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST
School classes are being suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19, Premier John Horgan announced today.

Horgan made the announcement at a news conference alongside Finance Minister Carole James and Education Minister Rob Fleming.

Most schools are already on spring break this week. Those that are not are being directed to start tomorrow, Fleming said.

Planning is underway to provide ongoing education even while classes are suspended, Fleming said. Every student will receive a final mark, those on track to move onto the next grade will, and every Grade 12 student eligible to graduate will, he said.

"We don't have all the answers today. We're in a fast moving situation as COVID-19 evolves," Fleming said. "We must work together to meet the needs of students in school communities."

Asked about daycare, Horgan said the government was taking direction from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry but noted that people need access to child care.

"Families should be ready and trying to make plans" in case the situation changes suddenly, he added.

