June 15, 2020 News » Regional

Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks 

Parks Canada warns people not to stop on highways to view wildlife

By
click to enlarge A rare white grizzly is shown in Banff National Park in this 2020 handout photo. A wildlife photographer is worried about a rare white grizzly in the mountain parks after watching people get too close to it and seeing it run across the highway. The bear, which has been nicknamed Nakota by locals, was first revealed publicly after it was spotted in Banff National Park in late April. Parks Canada says it's not an albino, but a natural colour phase variation that makes the three-and-a-half year old bear white. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Parks Canada 2020, Sonia Nicholl
  • A rare white grizzly is shown in Banff National Park in this 2020 handout photo. A wildlife photographer is worried about a rare white grizzly in the mountain parks after watching people get too close to it and seeing it run across the highway. The bear, which has been nicknamed Nakota by locals, was first revealed publicly after it was spotted in Banff National Park in late April. Parks Canada says it's not an albino, but a natural colour phase variation that makes the three-and-a-half year old bear white. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Parks Canada 2020, Sonia Nicholl

A wildlife photographer said he is worried about a rare white grizzly living in mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia after watching people get too close to it and seeing it run across a highway.

The bear, which has been nicknamed Nakoda by locals, was first revealed publicly after it was spotted in Banff National Park in Alberta two months ago.

Parks Canada said it's not an albino, but a natural colour phase variation that makes the 3 1/2-year-old bear white.

"This colour phase variation is unusual for grizzly bears but has been seen before," the agency said in a statement. "Grizzly bears are typically brown, black or blonde; however, there have been records of grizzly bears with a white colour phase variation."

Photographer Jason Bantle, who's also a biologist, said the now-famous bear has been seen on the railway tracks and along the Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park, which is next to Banff National Park on the B.C. side of the provincial boundary.

There is fencing that prevents wildlife from crossing the highway through Banff, but similar fencing hasn't been installed in Yoho.

Bantle said he saw a transport truck narrowly miss the bear as it darted across the highway one evening. He also watched people getting out of their vehicles to get a photo of the bear as it grazed on the vegetation along the highway the next morning.

"One individual... approached the bear within 50 metres," he said. "That's unacceptable."

Bantle said he stayed at least 200 metres from the bear and turned on the hazard lights on his vehicle to make sure people knew to slow down.

"As a nature photographer, it's a fine line between getting images and making sure the individuals are conserved," he said. "It requires Parks Canada to have bear monitoring and education."

Parks Canada said in its statement that the bear, along with its brown-coloured sibling, spends time in both Banff and Yoho parks.

It said observing wildlife in its natural habitat is a privilege that comes with responsibility.

"If you see wildlife near the highway, do not stop," the agency said.

"When visitors see wildlife in other areas, they should consider not stopping or, if safe to stop, always stay in their vehicles and give the animal space. Bears and other wildlife that become comfortable around people and roadsides are at greater risk of being struck by a vehicle."

It also reminded people that feeding wildlife is not allowed in a national park, but didn't say whether it is considering additional measures to keep the bear safe.

Bantle would like to see Parks Canada have its wildlife guardians keeping an eye on the bears when they are close to the highway, but he suggested locals and visitors also have a part to play.

"This bear is being recognized internationally," he said. "What is our responsibility as Canadians?

"We have to step up."

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation