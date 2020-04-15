April 15, 2020 News » Regional

Coquitlam woman facing assault charges for coughing on grocery clerk 

It is alleged that the woman became angry when the store employee would not let her buy extra tissues

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GARY MCKENNA - People have been scrambling to get their hands on tissue paper since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
  • Photo by Gary McKenna
  • People have been scrambling to get their hands on tissue paper since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A 25-year-old Coquitlam woman is facing assault charges after allegedly coughing on a grocery store clerk who would not sell her extra tissues.

The woman was arrested at her home shortly after police spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred at a store in Westwood Plateau Village on Monday afternoon.

"This is a great example of why we need to keep perspective, take a breath, and treat essential workers like grocery store clerks with the respect they deserve," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. "Whether you deliberately cough on police, hospital workers, or grocery clerks, abuse or assault against essential workers will not be tolerated."

Police said the suspect allegedly became irate when the employee would not allow her to purchase more than the store's maximum amount of tissue paper.

The woman who was arrested has no significant history with police. She has been released and is expected to appear in court on July 13.

This is not the first time the Coquitlam RCMP has charged someone for coughing on an essential services worker.

Last week, a 24-year-old male suspected of a break-and-enter was given an additional assault charge for coughing on the three arresting officers. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

To view the original version of this story, click here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Gary McKenna / Tri-City News

Features & Images

April 13, 2020

Grace Woollard at Alta Lake

Grace Woollard at Alta Lake

More.

Sports

April 14, 2020

Whistler's next MTB generation shines

Whistler's next MTB generation shines

Three riders won gold at Crankworx More.

Opinion

April 11, 2020

The sourdough makers

The sourdough makers

More.

A&E

April 14, 2020

Whistler Children's Festival cancelled

Whistler Children's Festival cancelled

Arts Whistler calls off July event due to COVID-19 More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

@ Pemberton Library
Drop in to the Pemberton Public Library every Thursday afternoon and learn how WorkBC can... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 10, 2020

The end of the world

The end of the world

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation