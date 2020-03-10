Coronavirus: 7 new cases in B.C., total now 39 

B.C. has reported 7 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the province's total to 39.

Two of the new cases are health care workers at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday.

Both remain in isolation at home.

There are now eight cases in B.C. linked to the care centre, including one man in his 80s, who died Sunday night.

Another two of Tuesday's cases are in the Fraser Health Region. One is a man in his 90s, who is in hospital in isolation. The second is a man in his 40s who is at home in isolation.

Both contracted the disease in the community.

Five of Tuesday's cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, including the two health care workers. The three other cases are travel-related.

One of the travel-related patients is a man in his 40s who had travelled to Germany and a woman in her 60s, who travelled to Egypt.

The third patient, a man in his 90s, was repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise Tuesday.

Two previously-announced cases are now out of hospital, including the 80-year-old woman who was in intensive care at Vancouver General Hospital, said Henry.

The other patient is a man in his 60s, who was on the Grand Princess cruise in February.

A woman in her 60s, who was also on the cruise, remains in hospital in the Fraser Health region.

On Monday, health officials announced B.C. and Canada's first coronavirus-related death, a man in his 80s who was a resident of the care home.

Henry also asked anyone who has recently arrived from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days, similar to people coming from China and Iran.

As of today, there were 94 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada, eight of whom have recovered.

Globally, as of Tuesday at 4 p.m., the virus has infected 118,903 people, killing 4,269.

Most cases are in China, where the disease originated, but has since spread rapidly to countries across the world.

Of the reported cases, 65,110 have fully recovered.